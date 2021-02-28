Manchester United vs Chelsea Live Stream Free Online – TMT Daily

It is Chelsea vs Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea vs Manchester United have been one of the more entertaining fixtures of recent years, with both clubs traditionally aiming to play attacking, easy-on-the-football. And this weekend is all for continuing that tradition, which begins after instability in civilized form with both sides.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Chelsea vs Man UDT

Date: February 28, 2021.

Kick off: 4:30 pm GMT

Location: Stamford Bridge

Team news

Chelsea remain with Manchester United without Thiago Silva for the Premier League on Sunday.

The Brazilian defender has not featured for the Blues following a 1-0 win at Tottenham on 4 February due to a thigh injury.

Boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Silva should return to full training next week and there is no further injury concerns ahead of the Stamford Bridge meeting.

Ole Gunnar Sölskjer hopes that Edinson Cavani, Donnie van de Beek and Scott McTomann can return for the man DTD.

How to see Chelsea vs Man Utd

TV Channel: The match will be broadcast in Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event.

live stream: Sky Sports customers will be able to watch matches online through the SkyGo app.

Chelsea provisional line up: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Giroud, Arizabalaga, James, Zoma, Chilwell, Kante, Havet, Ziach, Pulisic, Abraham, Caballero, Camalero, Camalero.

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mendy; Azipilicueta, Christenson, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Giroud

Injury list: Thiago Silva

From the Chelsea squad: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christenson, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Werner, Giroud, Ariyarbalaga, James, Zoma, Chilwell, Kante, Havett, Ziech, Police Ibrahim, Police Ibrahim Gilmour

Manchester united provisional line up: De Gaea, Henderson, Grant, Van-Bissacca, Williams, Bailey, Lindelof, Maguire, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Tales, McTomane, Mattick, Van de Beck, Fred, Fernandes, Diallo, James, Shoreyer, Greenwood, Marshall, Rashford, Kavani

Chelsea vs Man UDT Prediction: 1-1 Draw

Tuchel has to taste defeat as Chelsea boss, so United will have to be shrewdly voiced to exclude the German coach. A tight draw is the most likely outcome.

How to watch Chelsea v Man U match in USA

When is the next Chelsea match?

The game will be played on Sunday, February 28 at 11:30 am (10:30 am CT / 8: 30 pm PT).

Where will the game be played?

This domestic fixture will be held at Stamford Bridge in south-west London, England

How can American fans watch Chelsea matches?

Watch Chelsea FC game in USA on TV and streaming via NBCSN

How can I listen to a live comment?

Download and listen to live commentary on the official 5th stand app

How do I see this with other American Chelsea fans?

Watch the match with fellow Chelsea FC fan.

When can I enter a play predictor for this match?

Play Predictor is an independent game exclusively found on the 5th Stand app. The game opens 48 hours before kick-off and closes one hour before kick-off for each fixture. It will close at 10:30 am ET on Sunday, February 28. Put your football knowledge to the test, and make your prediction. To play, download the 5th stand app.

