Manchester United vs Everton (0-1): Match Summary, Videos, Goals and Best Plays by Premier League | England | football-international

ni al Evertonone of the worst teams in Premier Leaguewas able to win Manchester United, ‘Toffees’ wind up in a race for salvation at the cost of United that, even with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, they weren’t able to raise their head

A goal from Anthony Gordon was enough to bring down a doomed United side, who have won one of their last five matches and are unlikely to be in the Champions League next season.

The exit from the ‘Red Devils’ inspired by Cristiano, who missed the last league game due to illness, was not enough. Marcus Rashford had two very good chances in the first fifteen minutes, but Jordan Pickford was far from perfect, with two saves that spelled grave for United.

