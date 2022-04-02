Manchester United Vs. Follows the live duel for Leicester Live Premier League via Star+. sports total

A sluggish Manchester United failed to advance past a draw against Leicester (1-1) at Old Trafford and crashed out of a fight for Premier Champions League status, reaching its thirtieth day this weekend.

Unable to rely on Cristiano Ronaldo due to illness, Ralph Rangnik’s team has won just one in the last four matches. The slowdown is evident in the ‘Reds’, overtaken by a more motivated rival, but anchored in the middle of the table with no goals for the rest of the season.

The loss for United could have been bigger. David de Gea, with some decisive performances, denied the goal to the ‘Foxes’, who scored a second goal which was annulled by VAR.

Without conviction, Manchester tried to regain control, which…