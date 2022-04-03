Manchester United vs Leicester City – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur advanced their bid for Champions League qualification with an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Fabian Schaar’s free-kick gave Newcastle the lead in 39 minutes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Ben Davies made a comeback before half time. Spurs took all three points from Newcastle with goals in the second half from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn.

Sunday’s result means Spurs move to fourth on goal difference ahead of rivals Arsenal, who have two games in hand and face Crystal Palace on Monday.

Newcastle are 15th with 31 points, nine points away from the relegation zone.

