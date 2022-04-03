Manchester United vs. Leicester City – Football Match Report – April 2, 2022

A second-half Fred equaliser earned Manchester United a point at Old Trafford as they came from behind to draw against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

A misfired volley from Leicester midfielder James Maddison was the best chance in an underwhelming first half before striker Kelechi Iheanacho nodded Leicester into the lead on 63 minutes.

But Fred, making his 100th Premier League appearance, was in the right place at the right time just three minutes later as he pounced on a rebound from opposing goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and levelled the scores.

Manchester United looked sluggish in a 1-1 draw to Leicester City on Saturday. Getty

Leicester looked to have scored a winner on 79 minutes when…