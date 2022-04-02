Manchester United vs. Leicester City result: sides cancel each other out with second half goals

If you’d missed the first of half of Man United – Leicester due to traffic, you wouldn’t have missed much. Both teams, predictably, looked like they weren’t having the best of seasons in the first half, with quality chances few and far between.

The hosts set up without a centre forward, and lacked an outlet when they had the ball. Bruno dropped deep and looked to send the ball to the centre forward at times, only to remember he was the centre forward. When United looked threatening, it came down their left, but an injury to Shaw towards the end of the half put paid to that, with Telles offering very little attack threat for the rest of the game.

Scott McTominay was perhaps lucky to only get a yellow card for a tackle on Maddison, but that was the highlight of the first half. The…