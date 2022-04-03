Manchester United vs Leicester City results: No Ronaldo, no wins as Red Devils chase top four

Manchester United’s bid to finish in the top four suffered the latest setback following a 1-1 home draw against Leicester City, and it was the visitors who would feel sad they didn’t bring up all three points.

The Red Devils are now in sixth place, only three points from the sought-after fourth place, but have played two more games than their main rivals Arsenal. There are only eight matches left in Manchester United’s quest to guarantee Champions League football and revenue from it next season.

Leicester City continued their recent positive run (3W-1L-1D in their last five) and moved up to ninth on the table with the UEFA Conference League quarter-final against PSV Eindhoven on tap for this week.

Missing Cristiano Ronaldo (flu-like symptoms) and Uruguay onwards…