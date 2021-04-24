LATEST

Manchester United weighing up move for Barcelona's Miralem

Manchester United weighing up move for Barcelona's Miralem

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a transfer for Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic, who’s enduring a irritating season in Catalonia.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer season swoop for out-of-favour Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic.

As rumours proceed to swirl surrounding a potential summer season exit for Paul pogba, United are anticipated to bolster their midfield ranks if the World Cup-winning Frenchman does go away.

A latest report claimed that the Pink Devils have been exploring a swap cope with Juventus involving Alex Such and Adrien rabiot, however United supposedly have their eye on one of many Outdated Woman’s former lynchpins.

In accordance with Fichajes.web, Pjanic suits the invoice by way of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the lookout for, and the Norwegian can be eager to push by way of on a deal for the Bosnian as he stays unconvinced by Fred.

Pjanic arrived at Camp Nou from Juventus final summer season in a deal which noticed Arthur head within the different course, however he has solely began six La Liga video games throughout a irritating season underneath Ronald Koeman.

The 31-year-old’s deal on the membership doesn’t expire till 2024, however he’s not considered in Koeman’s plans for subsequent season and will likely be allowed to go away for the proper worth.

