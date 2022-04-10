Manchester United’s defeat reduced their chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League by 2%

German coach Ralf Rangnick has not managed to turn a project within the Premier League into free fall

With Manchester United’s defeat against Everton this Saturday, the team he leads Ralph Rangnik reduced his chances of qualifying for the next UEFA Champions League to 2%, apart from being managed by the German strategist with a win rate that is among the lowest. Premier League.

Currently, Manchester United are seventh in the general table with 51 units, so it is out of position in European competitions and according to E.spn football index His chances of qualifying for the Champions League were significantly reduced (2%).

team lead ranknik has won…