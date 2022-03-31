Manchin opposes Biden plan to topple Title 42 at the border

Sen. Joe Manchin (DW.Va.) is urging the Biden administration to reconsider its plan to repeal Title 42, amid reports the White House plans to end a Trump-era policy that allows migrants asylum. Allows for rapid removal at the border while preventing requisition.

Several outlets reported on Wednesday that the administration plans to rescind the order in some capacity by May 23 — the plan Manchin told reporters at the Capitol on Thursday that he thinks should be dropped.

“Oh my god. Just look at the news you put out every day,” said Machin.

Munchkin had previously expressed his opposition to lifting Title 42 – making him one of only a handful of Democrats to do so because President Biden faces pressure largely from within his party that many people watch …