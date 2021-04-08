ENTERTAINMENT

Mandaar Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Mandaar Web Series Cast

Mandaar is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Hoichoi App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ranjitha. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Hoichoi app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 24 April 2021. Mandaar All Episodes web series is directed by Chirag Jani. Prince k Kashyap is the producer of the web series. Hoichoi is a Bengali OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around the unexpected events of a lady. Her happy life takes a new turn. Things take a turn as she knows an unexpected truth. Will the true events be unfolded?

Mandaar Web Series Cast
Mandaar Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Mandar
Director Chirag Jani
Producer Prince k Kashyap
Written by/Story Chirag Jani
Screenplay Chirag Jani
Production Company Prince k Kashyap
Lead Cast Ranjitha
Kavitha
Nihaan
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 3
Country India
Music Rachna
Cinematographer Rachna
Releasing Date 24 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Hoichoi

Mandaar Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Mandaar Web Series Cast and Details

Ranjitha

Kavitha
Nihaan

Where to watch Mandaar Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Rakhail web series on the Hoichoi app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

