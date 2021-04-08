Mandaar Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Mandaar is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Hoichoi App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ranjitha. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Hoichoi app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 24 April 2021. Mandaar All Episodes web series is directed by Chirag Jani. Prince k Kashyap is the producer of the web series. Hoichoi is a Bengali OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around the unexpected events of a lady. Her happy life takes a new turn. Things take a turn as she knows an unexpected truth. Will the true events be unfolded?

Mandaar Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Mandar Director Chirag Jani Producer Prince k Kashyap Written by/Story Chirag Jani Screenplay Chirag Jani Production Company Prince k Kashyap Lead Cast Ranjitha

Kavitha

Nihaan Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 3 Country India Music Rachna Cinematographer Rachna Releasing Date 24 April 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Hoichoi

Mandaar Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Mandaar Web Series Cast and Details

Ranjitha Kavitha

Nihaan

Where to watch Mandaar Web Series Officially?

Legally you can watch Mandaar web series on the Hoichoi app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.