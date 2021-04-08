Mandaar Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Mandaar is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on Hoichoi App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Ranjitha. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Hoichoi app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 24 April 2021. Mandaar All Episodes web series is directed by Chirag Jani. Prince k Kashyap is the producer of the web series. Hoichoi is a Bengali OTT app like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around the unexpected events of a lady. Her happy life takes a new turn. Things take a turn as she knows an unexpected truth. Will the true events be unfolded?
Mandaar Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Mandar
|Director
|Chirag Jani
|Producer
|Prince k Kashyap
|Written by/Story
|Chirag Jani
|Screenplay
|Chirag Jani
|Production Company
|Prince k Kashyap
|Lead Cast
|Ranjitha
Kavitha
Nihaan
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|3
|Country
|India
|Music
|Rachna
|Cinematographer
|Rachna
|Releasing Date
|24 April 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Hoichoi
Mandaar Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Mandaar Web Series Cast and Details
Where to watch Mandaar Web Series Officially?
Legally you can watch Rakhail web series on the Hoichoi app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.