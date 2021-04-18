LATEST

Mandakranta Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos,Video, Age, Height and other Details

Mandakranta alias Mandy Debbarma is an actress, mannequin and trend stylist. She began her profession with Vogue designing and related to Yashraj Movies and Suraj Stylist. Mandakranta is a winner of MTV relity present Splitsvill season 6. She additionally appeared in music video and just lately she lead the Ullu’s net sequence Third Eye.

Bio / Wiki
Nick Identify Mandy Debbarma
Occupation Actress | Mannequin | Faishon Stylist
Debut Splitsvilla Season 6
Private Data
Date of beginning 08 Nov 1992
Age 28 Years in(2020)
Beginning place Agartala, Tripura
Present Metropolis Mumbai, India
Present Tackle Mumbai, India
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English | Bengali | Nepali
Faith Henudism
Zodiac Signal
Hobbies Vogue Styling | Photoshoot
Peak 5 toes 5 inch
Weight 48 kg
Pores and skin Tone Honest
Hair Shade Black
Eye Shade Mild Brown
Determine 34-28-30
Household
Father’s Identify Not Identified
Mom’s Identify Not Identified
Brother’s Identify Not Identified
Sister’s Identify Not Identified
About Youngsters
Boy Buddy/Affairs/Marital Standing
Marital Standing Single
Marriage Day
Partner Identify
Training and Award(s)
Training Studied from JD Institute of Vogue Expertise India
Award(s)
Social media
Wikipedia Not But
IMDB
Fb
Twitter @MySheep_Guy
Instagram @mandydebbarma
Official Web site
Favorites
Favourite Actor Replace quickly
Favourite Actress Replace quickly
Favourite Sports activities Replace quickly
Favourite Movie Replace quickly
Favourite Music Replace quickly
Favourite Singer Replace quickly
Favourite Automobile Replace quickly
Favourite Bike Replace quickly
Per Film Prices Rely On work

Mandakranta films, serial and net sequence

Unknown Info About Mandakranta

  • Mandakranta is trend stylist.
  • Mandakranta is winner of MTV actuality present Splitsvilla 6.
  • Mandakranta was additionally related to Yashraj Movies and Suraj Affiliate.

Mandakranta music video

Mandakranta Ullu net sequence

Mandakranta actress

Mandakranta fashion stylist

Mandakranta image

Mandakranta photo

Mandakranta photoshoot

Mandakranta picture

