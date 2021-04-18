Mandakranta Wiki Biography, Web Series, Movies, Photos,Video, Age, Height and other Details

Mandakranta alias Mandy Debbarma is an actress, mannequin and trend stylist. She began her profession with Vogue designing and related to Yashraj Movies and Suraj Stylist. Mandakranta is a winner of MTV relity present Splitsvill season 6. She additionally appeared in music video and just lately she lead the Ullu’s net sequence Third Eye.

Bio / Wiki Nick Identify Mandy Debbarma Occupation Actress | Mannequin | Faishon Stylist Debut Splitsvilla Season 6 Private Data Date of beginning 08 Nov 1992 Age 28 Years in(2020) Beginning place Agartala, Tripura Present Metropolis Mumbai, India Present Tackle Mumbai, India Nationality Indian Languages(s) Hindi | English | Bengali | Nepali Faith Henudism Zodiac Signal Hobbies Vogue Styling | Photoshoot Peak 5 toes 5 inch Weight 48 kg Pores and skin Tone Honest Hair Shade Black Eye Shade Mild Brown Determine 34-28-30 Household Father’s Identify Not Identified Mom’s Identify Not Identified Brother’s Identify Not Identified Sister’s Identify Not Identified About Youngsters Boy Buddy/Affairs/Marital Standing Marital Standing Single Marriage Day Partner Identify Training and Award(s) Training Studied from JD Institute of Vogue Expertise India Award(s) Social media Wikipedia Not But IMDB Fb Twitter @MySheep_Guy Instagram @mandydebbarma Official Web site Favorites Favourite Actor Replace quickly Favourite Actress Replace quickly Favourite Sports activities Replace quickly Favourite Movie Replace quickly Favourite Music Replace quickly Favourite Singer Replace quickly Favourite Automobile Replace quickly Favourite Bike Replace quickly Per Film Prices Rely On work

Mandakranta films, serial and net sequence

Unknown Info About Mandakranta

Mandakranta is trend stylist.

Mandakranta is winner of MTV actuality present Splitsvilla 6.