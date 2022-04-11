Mandana Karimi Opens Up About Her Pregnancy With An Ace Director, Which Resulted In Abortion

Kya Kool Hain Hum 3 fame, Mandana Karimi’s love life was not a path of roses rather she had gone through many hardships. Currently, she is one of the contestants in the popular reality show, Lock Upand she has been seen making some super-secretive revealtions of her life. Earlier, she had also opened up about her ex-husband, Gaurav Gupta and her alleged abusive married life. Now, the actress had shared about an abortion she had to undergo.

For the unversed, Mandana Karimi had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Gaurav Gupta, on January 25, 2017, in a court marriage. Later, they had also performed all the rituals of a traditional Hindu wedding on March 5, 2017, in Mumbai’s JW Marriott and had become husband and wife. However, it was barely six months since their…