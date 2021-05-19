Mandira Bedi (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Mandira Bedi (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, fashion designer and television presenter. She became a household name with show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) and is well-known for her role as Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She has also worked as fashion Designer at Satya Paul and designed cricket-themed Sarees, which included one with signatures of cricketers. In 2006, Mandira was part of Fear Factor and became 1st female to win the show.

Birth & Early Life

Mandira Bedi was born on 15th April, 1972 in Kolkata to Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi. She has an elder brother who is a bank investor. She completed her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and graduated from the St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. She did her post-graduation from Sophia Polytechnic College, Mumbai.

Bio Real Name Mandira bedi Nickname Mandy Profession Actress, Fashion Designer, and Television presenter Date of Birth 15 April 1972 Age (as in 2021) 49 Years Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian Home Town Fazilka, Punjab, India Family Mother : Gita Bedi

Father: Verinder Singh

Sister : Not Available

Brother : Not Available

Husband: Raj Kaushal (m.1999-Present)



Son: Vir Bedi Kaushal

Daughter: Tara Bedi Kaushal

Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Career Mandira made her acting debut with the famous television Doordarshan series called Shanti in 1994. She has been also part of famous serials such as Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaisi koi Nahi and Aurat etc. she debuted in Bollywood with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge in 1995 as Preeti Singh. Mandira has also hosted several shows like, the game show Deal Ya No Deal and reality show like Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar, Indian Idol Junior in 2013. Mandira has also worked as presenter for ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the coverage of IPL season 3 for the British Network – ITV. She has also been part of several web-series like Smoke (2018) and Romal and Jugal (2017). In 2019 she was part of web-series Shaddi Fit and Thinkistan which aired on MX Player. She was seen in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Six as Ruhana Dhulaap. Education Details and More Physical Stats and More Height 5′ 9″ Feet Weight 60 Kg Figure Measurement 35-29-35 Eye Colour Brown Hair Colour Black Hobbies Jogging and yoga Personal Life Mandira Bedi married film director Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999 and gave birth to a boy named Vir on 19 June 2011. In October 2020 the couple adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal. Marital Status and More Marital Status Married Boyfriends Raj Kaushal (Film Director)

Marriage Date 14 February 1999 Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available Social Media Presence Mandira Bedi was born in Kolkata and hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra. She started her modeling career when she was 21 years old. Before started working as an actor she worked at Oglivy & Mather Advertising Agency. She has also endorsed few products herself such as Ebay India, Leher Namkeen and Dettol Extra etc. Mandira has also hosted a lot of corporate events for brands such as BMW, Canon, ICICI Bank, Puma, LG, Citibank and Accenture. She started working as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection. Mandira was judge on Zee TV’s show Gangs of Haseepur in 2014. She also appeared in many episodes of Sony TV’s CID. If you have more details about Mandira bedi. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

