Mandira Bedi (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Mandira Bedi is an Indian actress, fashion designer and television presenter. She became a household name with show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (Star Plus) and is well-known for her role as Preeti Singh in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She has also worked as fashion Designer at Satya Paul and designed cricket-themed Sarees, which included one with signatures of cricketers. In 2006, Mandira was part of Fear Factor and became 1st female to win the show.

Birth & Early Life

Mandira Bedi was born on 15th April, 1972 in Kolkata to Verinder Singh and Gita Bedi. She has an elder brother who is a bank investor. She completed her schooling from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and graduated from the St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. She did her post-graduation from Sophia Polytechnic College, Mumbai.

Bio

Real Name Mandira bedi
Nickname Mandy
Profession Actress, Fashion Designer, and Television presenter
Date of Birth 15 April 1972
Age (as in 2021) 49 Years
Birth Place Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Fazilka, Punjab, India
Family Mother : Gita Bedi
Father: Verinder Singh
Sister : Not Available
Brother : Not Available
Husband: Raj Kaushal (m.1999-Present)
Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal (Husband)
Son: Vir Bedi Kaushal
Daughter: Tara Bedi Kaushal
Mandira Bedi with Her Children (Vir and Tara)
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Mandira Bedi (Actress)

Career

Mandira made her acting debut with the famous television Doordarshan series called Shanti in 1994. She has been also part of famous serials such as Dushman, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jassi Jaisi koi Nahi and Aurat etc. she debuted in Bollywood with Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge in 1995 as Preeti Singh. Mandira has also hosted several shows like, the game show Deal Ya No Deal and reality show like Jo Jeeta Wahi Superstar, Indian Idol Junior in 2013.

Mandira has also worked as presenter for ICC Cricket World Cups in the years 2003 and 2007 and the Champions Trophies in the years 2004 and 2006 as well as the Indian Premier League season 2 for Sony Max. She fronted the coverage of IPL season 3 for the British Network – ITV. She has also been part of several web-series like Smoke (2018) and Romal and Jugal (2017).

In 2019 she was part of web-series Shaddi Fit and Thinkistan which aired on MX Player. She was seen in Disney’s Hotstar Quix’s Six as Ruhana Dhulaap.

Education Details and More

Mandira Bedi (Actress)

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 9″ Feet
Weight 60 Kg
Figure Measurement 35-29-35
Eye Colour Brown
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Jogging and yoga
Mandira Bedi (Actress)

Personal Life

Mandira Bedi married film director Raj Kaushal on 14 February 1999 and gave birth to a boy named Vir on 19 June 2011. In October 2020 the couple adopted a girl of 4 years and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Married
Boyfriends Raj Kaushal (Film Director)
Mandira Bedi with Raj Kaushal (Husband)
Marriage Date 14 February 1999
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Mandira Bedi (Actress)

Social Media Presence

  • Mandira Bedi was born in Kolkata and hails from Mumbai, Maharashtra.
  • She started her modeling career when she was 21 years old.
  • Before started working as an actor she worked at Oglivy & Mather Advertising Agency.
  • She has also endorsed few products herself such as Ebay India, Leher Namkeen and Dettol Extra etc.
  • Mandira has also hosted a lot of corporate events for brands such as BMW, Canon, ICICI Bank, Puma, LG, Citibank and Accenture.
  • She started working as a fashion designer during Lakme Fashion Week 2014 with her saree collection.
  • Mandira was judge on Zee TV’s show Gangs of Haseepur in 2014.
  • She also appeared in many episodes of Sony TV’s CID.

If you have more details about Mandira bedi. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

