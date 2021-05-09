Mango Face Pack: Make Mango Face Pack for Tan Removal in Summer

To remove the tanning, take one spoon of mango pulp, one teaspoon gram flour, two spoons honey. Mix all these things well and make a paste. After this, apply this paste on the face and after about 15 minutes wash this paste. You should apply this remedy 2 to 3 three times a week. You will see the effect within a week

Make a mango scrub to exfoliate the skin. For this, prepare a paste by mixing mango pulp, one teaspoon honey, one teaspoon rice flour, one teaspoon milk. Apply this mixture on the face with light hands and after about 10 minutes rub it with hands and wash it with water.

Pimples occur on the face due to oily skin. Mango is perfect to get rid of them. It helps in removing extra oil from the common skin. Make a face pack by mixing honey, curd and mango. After applying this paste, wash it with water after about 20 minutes.