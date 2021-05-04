ENTERTAINMENT

Mango face pack: Want to apply beauty in four moons, then definitely try mango face pack

If you are thinking about making your face glowing, then today we will talk about these Homemade Facpacks prepared from mangoes, they can improve your face. You can easily prepare these face packs by mixing with some household ingredients at home and make your face glowing.

Material required
Ripe Mango – 1
Oats – 2 teaspoons
Raw milk – 2 tablespoons
Method of making and use


First of all take out the mango pulp and make a paste.
Mix this paste with milk and mix the oats in it and prepare the paste.
Mix all the ingredients together and make a face pack.
Clean face thoroughly with raw milk before applying face pack.
Apply face pack well on face and neck
Apply this face pack on your face for 15 minutes and scrub it after 15 minutes.
Wash your face thoroughly with water.
Use this face pack at least twice a week.

