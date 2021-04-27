Mango Ice Cream: Make Mango Ice Cream from fresh, juicy mangoes, you will get relief by eating in summer – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Everybody will get able to eat juicy mango as quickly as summer season comes, mango is such a fruit that everybody likes to eat, although primarily mango shake, mango panna, pickle and mango papad are largely made and eaten, However have you ever made tasty ice cream from the pulp of ripe mangoes, so let’s let you know the recipe in the present day

materials
Milk – 2 cups
Cream – 3 cups
Ripe mango (puree) – 2 cups
Mango (sliced) – 2 cups
Custard Powder – 2 Tbsp
Vanilla essence – 1 tbsp
Sugar – 2 cups

Find out how to Make Mango Ice Cream
To make Mango ice cream, firstly combine the custard in a single fourth cup of milk and maintain it apart. After this, warmth the remaining milk and sugar collectively. Enable the sugar to fully dissolve within the milk and convey it to a boil. When it begins boiling, add custard combination to it and boil it once more.

Cook dinner on low flame for one minute after which flip off the fuel. Now let it settle down. Add mango puree, mango items, cream and vanilla essence to it. Combine them effectively and put them in a good lid container.
– Hold it within the fridge for some time to set fully. After that take it out and whip it with the assistance of hand blender and put it again within the fridge.

– Observe that the lid of the container needs to be closed tight. Don’t let the layer of ice in it. As soon as once more, whisk and set it again within the fridge. After a while your mango ice cream will probably be prepared.

