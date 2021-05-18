Mango pickle: A mango pickle made without oil like this, the taste will be so crazy

Mango comes in every household during this summer season, and people also make mango pickle at this time, today in this episode we are going to tell you the recipe of making mango pickle without oil. Its taste is excellent and will make you crazy.



necessary ingredients

– 1 kg raw mango

– 2 tablespoons fennel seeds

Salt as per taste

– 2 tablespoons turmeric powder

– 2 tablespoons red chilli powder

– 1 tbsp fenugreek

– 1 tsp asafoetida powder

– Half cup Vinegar

recipe

– Wash the mango thoroughly and wipe it with a clean cloth.

After this, you have to spread them on the cloth for 1 hour. Remove the stalk and the kernels and cut them into small pieces.

Fry fenugreek seeds and fennel seeds lightly in a pan.

– Turn off the flame after 1-2 minutes. When cooled, grind coarsely in a grinder.

Mix well the chopped mango, salt, asafoetida, ground coarse spices, red chili powder, turmeric powder and vinegar in a large pot.

Fill the czar and keep it in the sun for 1 week. Stir the pickle with a wooden spoon every 2-3. Serve with food.