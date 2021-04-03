MANGO RASGULLA: make spongy mango rasgulla at home with this method – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

You may have eaten rasgulla which is very tasty and fun, but mango rasgulla, which is very popular in Kolkata, is made from mango puree. You should also learn how to make mango rasgulla…

material

4 cups milk

3/4 cup ripe mango pulp

2-3 tsp lemon juice

4 cups of water

2 cups sugar

Cardamom powder

For decoration

Rose essence or saffron

Method

Mix 1 liter milk and mango pulp in a pan and keep it on medium heat to boil.

When the milk comes to a boil, add lemon juice to it.

Keep stirring continuously until the milk is well cracked.

– After the milk is burst, leave it to cool. When it cools down, filter it with a cotton cloth and take out the whey water.

– For filtering, hold the cloth tightly with the edges. Sieve 2-3 times. After filtering, wash the chena 2 times with water. By doing this, the lemon will get sour after being cured.

– Keep the chena hanging for 30 minutes.

After a certain time, take it out on a plate and knead it for 10 minutes. Check that it is not bursting upon pressing.

Now take small balls of the mixture and give it a round shape with the palms.

Now put 4 cups of water in the pan and heat it on high heat. Now mix 2 cups sugar and saffron and keep boiling on low flame.

When the sugar syrup is ready, put chenna balls in it and cover it and boil for 5 minutes.

Remove the lid for a fixed time and run it comfortably. You will find rasgullas must have doubled their size.

Now cover it again and leave it to boil for 5-7 minutes.

After a while, take out the rasgullas in a bowl and pour sugar syrup on top.

– Before serving, keep it for cooling for 3-4 hours and serve it cold only.