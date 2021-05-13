ENTERTAINMENT

Maniesh Paul pens an emotional note on the fear that is engulfing the country

Constantly surrounded by news of rising cases and death tolls have resulted in a sentiment of hopelessness in the nation.
Resonating with the fear that engulfs the country, Maniesh Paul recently penned an emotional poem, sharing his thoughts and feelings on the current situation.

The poem is based on the insecurities of the people and the sleepless nights they are having.

In an interview with BT Maniesh Paul shared his thoughts behind the poem and shared, “As a nation we are going through the same emotions, the same fears and insecurities. I had been away from my family for a very long time in the last lockdown and again now as we are locked in our homes, there is no certainty but only hope for a better tomorrow. These daunting thoughts have kept me awake through nights and I sought solace in art by writing this poem, offering an outlet to my emotions.”

After entertaining his audience with his talent as an RJ, VJ, television host, stage performer and a brilliant actor Maniesh has added one more feather in his hat with this poem.

