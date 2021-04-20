Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Stenographer Grade 3 Posts Check Details

Manipur Secretariat has introduced the recruitment for the varied publish on twentieth April. They’ve notified the publish of Stenographer Grade 3 within the Common Administration Division, Authorities of Manipur. The candidates who’re on this publish can go to the official web site. The net utility might be activated on the twenty first of April and the final date might be twenty first Could 2021. To fill the vacancies for the GAD Manipur Secretariat Stenographer Software kind 2021 the candidates can undergo the official web site i.e manipur.gov.in. There’s a complete of 47 vacancies for this publish. The candidates who’re ready for this recruitment can test the small print on the official web site and fill within the on-line utility with the required particulars.

There are various candidates who’re on the lookout for making use of for Authorities jobs within the firms. GAD announce the varied vacancies within the completely different division for Govt job. These recruitments rent the candidates on the premise of written checks, Shorthand checks, and pc sensible checks. Steps to fill within the on-line utility kind:

Go to the official web site i.e manipur.go.in

Click on on the choice “Manipur Secretariat Recruitment 2021”

Generate an Id and password to login the recruitment web page

Click on on the login, the web utility will show on the display screen

Fill within the required particulars such because the candidate’s title father’s title, date of delivery, a passport dimension coloured {photograph}, and a scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

Pay the examination charge and submit the examination kind

Obtain the examination kind and take a print out for the longer term reference

The age of the candidate shouldn’t be greater than 38 years for this recruitment. The age rest for SC/ST candidates might be 43 years and OBC candidates can apply for age 41. The PWD class candidates’ age rest might be 10 years. The candidate will need to have handed commencement any stream from any acknowledged school and college. They need to have an excellent information of pc additionally. The examination charge for Unreserved candidates and OBC candidates might be Rs.500/-, the SC/ST candidates pays Rs. 300/-, and PWD candidates examination charge is exempted. There might be three rounds for this recruitment. First-round might be written take a look at, if candidate qualifies for the written take a look at then they are going to be known as for the shorthand take a look at the place the typing pace must be 30-40 phrases per minute are required.

The third spherical might be doc verification the place candidates are instructed to convey the unique tenth class, twelfth class, and commencement certificates. They should carry a authorities Id proof reminiscent of an Aadhar card, driving license, PAN card, and Passport. The examination date might be introduced quickly on the official web site. All the small print relating to the recruitment can be found on the official web site. To know extra about this text keep linked to us.