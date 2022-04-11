Manitoba Hurricane: Major Spring Blizzard Heading Southern Manitoba

Environment Canada is warning of a major storm approaching southern Manitoba this week with the potential to be the worst blizzard in decades.

The weather agency released on Monday winter storm watch To many parts of southern Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon, Selkirk and Portage La Prairie.

According to Storm Watch, a blizzard is expected to hit southern Manitoba and southeast Saskatchewan during the middle of the week, bringing heavy snow, high winds and reduced visibility.

A blizzard that is moving toward Colorado toward Minnesota on Tuesday night will bring a heavy swath of snow from southeastern Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba.

Snowfall will start from Tuesday evening near the International Border and will move northwards.