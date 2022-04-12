Manitoba prepares for worst blizzard in decades that could hit province Tuesday night – Winnipeg

According to Environment Canada, a winter storm is headed for Manitoba in the coming days and it could be the worst blizzard in decades.

The city of Winnipeg is currently in the grip of a hurricane as a blizzard is approaching.

The major spring storm is set to engulf southern Manitoba and southeastern Saskatchewan in the coming days.

A Colorado low will move toward Minnesota on Tuesday night, bringing heavy snowfall from southeastern Saskatchewan to much of southern Manitoba.

The blizzard is forecast to bring about 30 to 50 cm of snow and bitter north winds gusting to 70 to 90 km/h.

Snowfall will start on Tuesday evening near the International Border and then move northwards overnight.

Come Wednesday morning, there will be heavy snowfall in most areas…