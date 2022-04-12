Manitoba Schools Closed, Flights Canceled, Jets Games Postponed Before Monster Blizzard

From schools to hockey games to travel plans, Manitobans are sure to be affected in some way or another by the predictable monster Blizzard this week.

It’s been 25 years since Winnipeg schools closed because of bad weather, but that may end tomorrow.

All Winnipeg school divisions have announced the cancellation of school buses for Wednesday and Thursday due to inclement weather and road conditions.

The blizzard is expected to begin in southern Manitoba by Tuesday night, and last for three days, prompting the chiefs of Winnipeg’s six school divisions to meet Tuesday morning. The decision to cancel the school has not been taken yet.

Closing schools is not a decision taken lightly, which is why it hasn’t happened in Winnipeg since April 7, 1997, said Ted Franson, …