Maniyarayile Ashokan Release Date, Trailer, Cast & Plot | Malayalam movie 2020

Maniyarayile is a 2020 Malayalam romantic comedy film directed by Ashokan Shamazu Zaiba. The film is produced by Dular Salman under the Wafer TMTs Production Company and Jacob Gregory is also a part of it. The story was written by Vineet Krishnan and Magesh Boji.

ManiaRayle Ashokan story

The film center is named Ashokan on the wedding of Maniyaraile Ashokan Hero. Her parents are so worried that no one is ready to marry her. Because he is small, everyone makes fun of him. Then we see that Ashok finds a beautiful girl named Shyama. And the story is woven around his love life and his marriage to Shyama.

Maniyarayile Ashokan cast and crew

The film stars Jacob Gregory as Ashokan and Anupama Parameswaran as Shyama Star. Along with him, the film stars Krishna Shankar, Shine Tom Chacko, Anu Sithara as Unnimaya, Sunny Wayne as Ajay, Onima Kashyap as Ashoka’s mother, Vijayaraghavan as Sudesh, Srilakshmi, Ashokan’s father, Shraddha Shivdas, There are also Al Sabit, Kuchan and Nayana. . Salman played a guest role in the film.

Music of the film and background music of Srihari. Is composed by Nair. The film is edited by Appu N Bhattatiri and the film is choreographed by Sajjad Kakku. The script of the film was written by Vineet Krishnan. VFX and the title Motion Coco Bunch Creation and Sound Design have been produced by Arun S. Mani and Vishnu PC.

Maniyaraile Ashokan Release Date

Due to the epidemic situation in the country, the film will be available on Netflix from 31 August.

The trailer of the film will be published on YouTube on August 28, 2020. The film received good response for the trailer as we can see 20k likes and 100k views. Then the film’s first single was released on Dulare Salman’s birthday. The public has high expectations from the film, as Dulquer is one of the producers of the film.

