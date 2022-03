mankanding and ashwin: ravichandran ashwin and jos buttler interview: ravichandran ashwin and jos buttler interview

new Delhi: When the names of Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler are taken together, the controversy comes to mind. Making controversy. When Ashwin dismissed Butler like this. A debate had started in the cricket world regarding this. Cricket experts were divided into two camps. In the eyes of some it was against the spirit of the game, then the other side believed that as long as it…