Manly out of the mark for 2022 with a narrow 13-12 win over Canterbury

North Queensland have ended Brisbane’s unbeaten start to the season while Manly escaped a hard-fought victory over Canterbury.

Check out all the scores, stats and statistics below.

Sea Eagles 13 vs Bulldogs 12

Daly Cherry-Evans’ Golden Boot kicked off Manly for his first win of the NRL season with a stunning 13-12 win over Canterbury.

In scenes reminiscent of the Sea Eagles’ first win against the Warriors last season, Cheri-Evans scored a drop goal in the 77th minute from 25 meters and to the right of the post.

The kick marked Cheri-Evans’ 23rd of his NRL career, leveling him with Adam Reynolds with the most field goals among all current players.

The Bulldogs’ final two raids came short, with Josh Ado-Carr kicking a siren as Canterbury tried to…