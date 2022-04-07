Manly Sea Eagles beat Newcastle Knights injured in rain at Hunter Stadium

The Newcastle Knights faded of late during a 30-6 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in the weight at Hunter Stadium.

The game was tight for most of the night, but the Sea Eagles ran into the top of the Knights with three late tries, probably due to Newcastle’s exhaustion with injuries to them.

In his second game back from a knee injury, Kalyan Ponga left the field after a persistent head injury in the first half, but made a comeback, winger Dominic Young being helped off the ground by trainers after 20 minutes, but bench forward Zira. Momoisah fought the worst of it all.

He came off a tackle holding his hand, with replays showing a nasty dislocation of his left elbow.

Feet fresh off the bench gave Manly the late bounce he needed, Carl Lawton dummy-half under…