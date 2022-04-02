Manly Sea Eagles vs Canberra Raiders, Tom Trobojevic, Tolu Koula, Des Hustler, Ricky Stuart, Jack Whitten, live score, supercoach live, news, highlights, video

The Sea Eagles have come off a solid win courtesy of a kicking masterclass from halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

The veteran playmaker kicked two field goals, recorded an assist from his boot and kicked a field goal in his team’s 25-6 win.

Young flyer Tolu Koula made the first try, allowing Ruben Garrick to cross into the corner, before Jason Saab reeled in a Cherry-Evans bomb to set up second to the Sea Eagles, courtesy of Morgan Harper.

Raiders half Jack Whitten then scored for the Raiders first and only tried, stepping to the left to score.

Backrow enforcer Houmol Olakuatu made the first attempt of the second half, scooping…