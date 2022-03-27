Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs, Brandon Wakeham, Jake Avrillo, Tom Trobojevic, Jack Hetherington, Scores, Des Hasler, Trent Barrett

Sea Eagles captain Daly Cherry-Evans broke the Bulldogs’ heart with a 76th-minute field goal to win the game 13-12.

Canterbury’s late inclusion saw Brandon Wakeham scoring with his first touch of the ball but superstar Tom Trobojevic crossed for Manly’s opener and then helped set up a second attempt as his team was on the stroke of half-time. Got ahead 12-10.

The Bulldogs’ five-eighths Matt Burton leveled the score with a penalty in the 71st minute, before Cheri-Evans’ heroism sealed the result.

Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett dropped halfback Jake Averillo for Wakeham when the final teams were confirmed an hour before kick-off.

The 23-year-old promptly repaid Vishwas by chasing down his own grubber after scoring 59.