Mann Ke Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pratigya to declare her love for Adarsh ​​to Krishna!

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

In viewers favorite show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 that because of Pratigya thinks that she is being diagnosed for blood cancer and she has no other options to survive she decides to bring someone else in her place to Krishna and the kids life because of her this decision there are so much drama happening in the show. Now it will be interesting to see Pratigya will go to which extend to make Krishna hate her.

In the current track Meera pacifies the very upset Krishna sayimg that Pratigya is angry that’s why she is doing all this to hurt him and says they will once again have a happy life and asks Krishna to have food. Krishna refuses to eat. Adarsh talks to the doctor on the call and asks them to let him know the possibilities of Pratigya’s survival as soon as possible. Komal confronts Adarsh and asks him why she Lead her on if he wants Pratigya then asks him directly he loves her or not to which Adarsh says no. Komal gets angry and pushes him on the pool and leaves. Meera asks Pratigya how can she can be so heartless and act this way towards Krishna. Pratigya asks Meera to take care of Krishna if she worries about that much and closes the room door. Krishna apologises to Sumitra for Pratigya’s behavior. Sumitra says to Krishna that she will talk to Pratigya if that will make him happy and leaves the room. In the morning once again infront of everyone Pratigya and Adarsh acts too close which makes Krishna and Komal furious. Shakti and Sumitra enjoys. Komal asks Krishna why he isn’t saying anything and how long he is going to simply sit and watch everything and calls Pratigya a shameless person. Krishna warns Komal to not to say anything against Pratigya. Pratigya says to Adarsh she is dying inside slowly and it seems like she is killing Krishna slowly too. Adarsh asks Pratigya to tell the truth to Krishna. Pratigya says no. Krishna comes to Pratigya’s room and sees Adarsh and Pratigya together and asks Adarsh to help them with something and forcefully take him outside. Pratigya thinks now how she is going to separate herself from Krishna.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Meera will give the thaali to Krishna. Sumitra will ask Pratigya this will be her last move to separate herself from Krishna. Krishna will come to meet Pratigya. Krishna will get shocked seeing Adarsh and Pratigya holding hands and laughing together. Pratigya will say to Krishna that she decide to spend her life with Adarsh. Krishna will strangle Pratigya. Pratigya will try to get rid of Krishna’s hold.

Will Adarsh protect Pratigya from Krishna’s anger?

