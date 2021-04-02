Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 2nd April 2021 Written Update: Krishna comes home in a drunken state

Episode begins with Pratigya asking her daughter Kriti to stop and listen to her once but she directly goes into her room and locks the door from inside. She gets to hear the sound of the main door opening and sees that Krishna is back at home but in a full drunken state. Khushi directly goes to him and tries to manage him as he is not able to stand on his feet properly.
She tries to manage Krishna and asks him what happened while Komal also comes there and she gets shocked to see that maybe Krishna is about to reveal everything about Garv and Radhe to Pratigya and she jumps in the situation to manage it. Sajjan Singh and his wife also come out and they are very shocked to see this side of Krishna because it’s been nine years that he has never returned home in such a state.
Komal manages the situation and stops Krishna from revealing anything and asks Pratigya to take him to the room while she will take care of the children. Krishna comes in the room with Pratigya and she tries to calm him down and asks him what happened. Krishna is sad about Radhe and he says that I am feeling bad for him. Pratigya says to him that I can understand you are very close to Radhe and even he also used to respect you a lot so today you are feeling very bad for him and are hurt genuinely.
On the other hand, Shakti is trying to know from Samar about the murder case and says that without wasting any more time just tell me clearly what happened. He says I will definitely tell you and also save you from all these problems but first you have to stop Pratigya aunty from going to our school. Shakti is very much shocked to know that the murder of Chandan belongs from this family and he couldn’t even understand who can it be. Pratigya is in the room with Krishna and he is about to reveal the real story.
Komal stops him at the end moment and says to Pratigya to go to the kids while she will handle Krishna. Pratigya comes to her kids and tries to make Kriti understand that Sajjan Singh is not a mafia. Neither is he a bad person. At the end Kriti finally understood what happened and Pratigya Kriti and Garv had a lovely time with each other.
The next morning Balwant is asking his men to try their shooting practice on him as he is not able to erase the moment of Sajjan Singh putting a gun on him from his mind. He gets suspicious about the Singh family and also is frustrated and he asks Radhe to get the history of the entire family out. After sometime, Radhe gives a presentation to Balwant about the Singh family and he gets shocked to see that Krishna is also a part of the family and most importantly he is the husband of Pratigya. He finds it very weird that husband – wife are trying to help him out but differently. He thinks there is something more than what we are seeing.
Precap – Pratigya meets with an accident, Shakti announces in the house about Garv deeds.