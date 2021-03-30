Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written Update in Hindi – Sandeep Jakhar News

The episode begins with Krishna worried about Radhe going to surrender at the police station. He is trying to join her but unfortunately Radhe is unable to reach him. On the other hand, Balwant provokes his men by showing him fire and he becomes violent and bites Radhe in his neck and throws him from the bridge into the water.
Krishna is trying to join them but he is unable to trace her. Sajjan Singh is passing through the balcony house and he heard Krishna talking to himself and he got suspicious. He asks his son why he is talking to himself like this and why he is taking the name of his old Radhe.
Krishna tries to avoid the subject, but the gentleman is not ready to do so and he says that even though you are not accepting, it is quite clear that something is bothering you and it is definitely that man. Is associated with Radhe.
Krishna avoids a conversation with his father and says that you are thinking too much and left from there but the gentleman is not yet convinced and says that there is something that you are trying to hide from me.
Krishna comes inside the room to get a sweet surprise by Pragya. He finds that his bedroom is beautifully decorated with candles and flowers and then he notices that the vows have come out in a beautiful scarlet nightie and everything looks so dreamy and romantic.
Krishna is not able to enjoy the moment because he is very worried about the murder. Pratyusha realizes that something is bothering her and she tries to make him happy but he is not responding to her efforts.
The pledge says that if this is the case then I am not going to talk to you because today you prove that you are also like other husbands. Of course, since we got married 10 years ago and now we also have children, you have the same passion and love for your wife that you had before marriage. All your aggression and dedication and dedication is limited to the fact of me getting married.
Now that you got what you wanted, you no longer had to fall in love with your wife like before. Krishna tries to calm and save the pledge that I was just pulling a play to distract you because I love doing so.
Rest assured that Krishna can never get bored nor love his wife and his life. He also says and arranges so many things and orders them online so why are you trying to waste your money behind all this?
The pledge gets angry on her and says that you only worry about my wealth and not feelings. Eventually the two ended up laughing and joking with each other.
The next morning, Pratyusha goes to the police station and investigates the baggage that the police found from the accident site, while on the other hand Komal is having doubts about Garav and his behavior and decides to confront Krishna in this case because He is sure of her involvement.
Krishna learns from this news that Radhe is killed and found near the river and he feels guilty and remorse for dragging her into this filth without any reason. Komal notices Krishna’s behavior and finds it strange. The pledge also takes a scarf with the name Shakti and is stunned.
Precap – Krishna breaks down in front of Komal and Komal suggests her to speak about Sajjan Singh as only he can help in this mess.
The post Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written update in Hindi appeared first on Sandeep Jakhar News.