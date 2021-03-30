ENTERTAINMENT

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written update: Pratigya and Krishna spend romantic moments

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 25th March 2021 Written Update: Balwant meets Sajjan singh in his house

Episode begins with Krishna getting worried about Radhe going to surrender himself in the police station. He is trying to connect with him but unfortunately Radhe is not reachable. On the other side, Balwant triggered his men by showing him fire and he gets hysterical and bites Radhe in his neck and throws him in the water from the bridge.

Krishna is trying to connect with them but he is unable to trace him. Sajjan Singh is passing by the balcony house and he hears Krishna talking to himself and he gets doubtful. He asks his son why he is talking to himself like this and why he is taking the name of their old man Radhe.

Krishna tries to avoid the topic but Sajjan is not ready to do so and he says that even if you are not admitting, it is quite clear that something is bothering you and it is surely connected to that man Radhe. Krishna avoids the conversation with his father and says you are thinking too much on the line and leaves from there but Sajjan is not yet convinced and says that there is something you are trying to hide from me.

Krishna comes inside the room to get a sweet surprise by Pratigya. He finds that his bedroom is beautifully decorated with candles and flowers and then he notices Pratigya comes out in a beautiful red coloured nighty and everything is looking so dreamy and romantic. Krishna is not able to enjoy the moment as he is too much worried about the murder case. Pratigya understands that something is bothering him and she tries to cheer him up but he is not responding to her efforts at all.

Pratigya says if that is the case then I am not going to talk to you because today you prove that you are also like other husbands. of course because we got married 10 years ago and now we have kids as well so why do you have that same passion and love for your wife which was there before marriage. All that aggression and passion and dedication of yours is just limited to the fact of getting married to me. Now that you got what you wanted so you no longer had to love madly with your wife like earlier times. Krishna tries to pacify Pratigya and save that I was just pulling a drama to get attention from you because I love doing that.

Rest assured Krishna can never get bored or fall out of love with his wife and his life Pratigya. He also says and arranges so many things and orders them from online so why are you trying to waste your money behind all this? Pratigya gets angry at him and says you only worried about my money and not the emotions. At the end both of them ended up laughing with each other.

The next morning, Pratigya goes to the police station and checks the stuff police got from the accident spot while on the other hand Komal is getting suspicious about Garv and his behaviour and she decides to confront Krishna in this matter because she is sure about his involvement. Krishna learns from the news that Radhe is killed and found near the river and he feels guilty and remorseful for dragging him in this mess for no reason. Komal notices this change of behaviour in Krishna and she finds it weird. Pratigya also gets a scarf with Shakti name initials in it and gets scared.

Precap – Krishna breaks down in front of Komal and Komal suggests him to speak about it to Sajjan singh as only he can help out in this mess.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
297
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
287
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x