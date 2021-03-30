Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 30th March 2021 Written update: Pratigya and Krishna spend romantic moments

Episode begins with Krishna getting worried about Radhe going to surrender himself in the police station. He is trying to connect with him but unfortunately Radhe is not reachable. On the other side, Balwant triggered his men by showing him fire and he gets hysterical and bites Radhe in his neck and throws him in the water from the bridge.
Krishna is trying to connect with them but he is unable to trace him. Sajjan Singh is passing by the balcony house and he hears Krishna talking to himself and he gets doubtful. He asks his son why he is talking to himself like this and why he is taking the name of their old man Radhe.
Krishna tries to avoid the topic but Sajjan is not ready to do so and he says that even if you are not admitting, it is quite clear that something is bothering you and it is surely connected to that man Radhe. Krishna avoids the conversation with his father and says you are thinking too much on the line and leaves from there but Sajjan is not yet convinced and says that there is something you are trying to hide from me.
Krishna comes inside the room to get a sweet surprise by Pratigya. He finds that his bedroom is beautifully decorated with candles and flowers and then he notices Pratigya comes out in a beautiful red coloured nighty and everything is looking so dreamy and romantic. Krishna is not able to enjoy the moment as he is too much worried about the murder case. Pratigya understands that something is bothering him and she tries to cheer him up but he is not responding to her efforts at all.
Pratigya says if that is the case then I am not going to talk to you because today you prove that you are also like other husbands. of course because we got married 10 years ago and now we have kids as well so why do you have that same passion and love for your wife which was there before marriage. All that aggression and passion and dedication of yours is just limited to the fact of getting married to me. Now that you got what you wanted so you no longer had to love madly with your wife like earlier times. Krishna tries to pacify Pratigya and save that I was just pulling a drama to get attention from you because I love doing that.
Rest assured Krishna can never get bored or fall out of love with his wife and his life Pratigya. He also says and arranges so many things and orders them from online so why are you trying to waste your money behind all this? Pratigya gets angry at him and says you only worried about my money and not the emotions. At the end both of them ended up laughing with each other.
The next morning, Pratigya goes to the police station and checks the stuff police got from the accident spot while on the other hand Komal is getting suspicious about Garv and his behaviour and she decides to confront Krishna in this matter because she is sure about his involvement. Krishna learns from the news that Radhe is killed and found near the river and he feels guilty and remorseful for dragging him in this mess for no reason. Komal notices this change of behaviour in Krishna and she finds it weird. Pratigya also gets a scarf with Shakti name initials in it and gets scared.
Precap – Krishna breaks down in front of Komal and Komal suggests him to speak about it to Sajjan singh as only he can help out in this mess.