Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 31st March 2021 Written Update: Krishna opens up to Komal

Episode begins with Krishna thinking about the entire series of events that happened since the accident and whatever he has to do to save his son from Balwant. He feels guilty for the death of Radhe and he thinks that if it wasn’t him and his request Radhe would have been alive today. He completely concluded what all could have happened with Radhe? He says he must have gone to the police station to surrender himself but the police officers must have taken him to Balwant as they are under him and there he killed Radhe.
He remembers Radhe used to tell him that he has only one responsibility with him that is to get his daughter married. He is crying and remorsing for his deed when Komal comes there and asks him why he is crying like that? Krishna slowly breaks down and cries a lot and clutches on to Komal. he said to her that I am doing everything to save my kid my son Garv from this mess. He then explains everything to Komal and she gets shocked to know that so much has happened without her knowledge.
Sharif uses to agree that that could have done such a dangerous crime but Krishna says it did happen even if by mistake but it happened. He is a small boy and doesn’t deserve all these problems in his life and this age so whatever I am doing is to save my son from this but now I am feeling guilty that in a way to save my child I put the entire family of Radhe at stake.
On the other hand Balwant Singh and his men came to hold Shakti and he doesn’t understand why they are dragging him outside of his own house. Shakti comes out and notices that Balwant is waiting for him. He says to him you could have informed me. I would have come to meet you personally. Balwant directly accuses Shakti of causing the accident of his son. Shakthi tries to explain himself and says it must have been some misunderstanding because I have no clue about all this.
Komal says to Krishna let us go and confess everything to Sajjan Singh because at this point only he can help us out. Krishna doesn’t really agree with this but Komal insists him. She says he is The Sajjan Singh and he will not let anything happen to his grandson. Krishna says he is a changed man now and will never go against Pratigya and this case belongs to Pratigya and she will not sit quietly until she finds out the real one and I have also responsibility towards Radhe and his family too now.
Sajjan Singh comes out and confronts Balwant for coming to his house and chasing his son without any base. Pratigya is shocked to see the scenario outside of her house and she says to Sajjan that the Police got the handkerchief of Shakti from the place of the accident. Sajjan says to Balwant if it is proved that my son is involved in this then I will punish him myself but till then you and your men will not come around my house.
Precap – Shakti gets to know a clue from his son. Pratigya had an argument with Krishna.