Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 7th April 2021 Written Update: The family gets to know about Garv except Pratigya

Episode begins with Shakti speaking up against Garv and claims to Sajjan Singh that you promised to empty your gun on the offender then why are you silent? Sajjan gives a look to Krishna and notices that he is quite embarrassed while Sajjan is also noticing that Garv is also scared about the whole incident and it doesn’t take him so much time to understand the whole thing. Krishna loses his cool and goes reckless about the whole thing. He says I am concerned about my son and I am telling you all that I will not let anyone do any harm to my son. If required I will fight alone with the whole world. Krishna says in front of all that none of us will tell Pratigya anything about the whole matter. Kesar says to him why are you doubting your wife? She is also the mother of Garv and only she can help him get out of this mess.
On the other hand, Pratigya gets some clues from her informer regarding Radhe and his murderer. She instructs him to find out whom Radhe went to meet last time before going to the police station in the Ganga Ghat. Back in the house, Krishna is shouting at everyone for not speaking up about this matter to Pratigya. Krishna says to Kesar that I know Pratigya will do anything to save her son but what about Balwant? He will not back out or excuse my son, he will not understand it was just an unintentional accident. He will try to get hold of my son and will not leave him as well.
Don’t you see what he did with Shakti! He directly came into our house just by seeing the handkerchief of him on that accident spot. If my father doesn’t interfere then you will stand in a white saree today because he is just a ruthless gangster who doesn’t care for anyone. What I am saying has some meaning of it so please try to understand you all. On the other hand, Kirti protests and says how come you people hide such a big topic from my mother?
She says it is strong and my mother has every right to know about all this but Garv goes on his knees and holds the leg of his sister and says please don’t tell anyone about this because I don’t want to go to jail and I want to stay and live here with all of you. Kirti gets emotional to see this state of his brother and she doesn’t know what to say now.
Sajjan assures Garv and says to him that I am alive and if I am here, no one can do any harm to my child. He instructed all to keep quiet about it. While Balwant gets the information that Radhe used to be the closest person to that Sajjan Singh family and he had strong connections with them. Balwant instructs his brother to find out whom he met last before coming to surrender in the police station. Komal is shocked to see Pratigya is standing at the door and everyone assumes that she has listened to their conversation. However Pratigya doesn’t understand why everyone is looking at her so shockingly?
She apologizes to Sajjan for not being able to attend the yearly rites of grandmother but Sajjan assures her that no one is angry and the processing and rituals of the yearly rites are completed successfully. Kesar goes to prepare tea for everyone while Pratigya says that I have donated the favourite dessert of our grandmother among the underprivileged people and also got some for our family members. Komal takes the bag from her hand and says you thought of such a beautiful thing and goes to keep it in the kitchen. Pratigya is shocked to find out the picture of Garv near the puja equipment. She questions every one but Sajjan manages the situation and Pratigya gets convinced.
Precap – Krishna gets a blank call threatening him that the person knows about Garv being a murderer. Pratigya goes to check the CCTV footage of Ganga Ghat.