‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Hate story of Krishna and Pratigya begins

Krishna and Pratigya of the “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya” franchise are the most loved on-screen couple of the small screen. But the upcoming episodes are going to be quite heartbreaking for their fans.

Recently, we saw that since Pratigya got to know about her illness, she started to distance herself from Krishna. Though she wants to reveal the truth to him, Amma ji persuades her in not revealing it to him as it might break his heart. Pratigya is doing all that she can to make Krishna hate her, be it living in another room or calling him a dog who is always chasing her.

Krishna tried his best to convince Pratigya in coming and staying with him, but looks like he has given up now. And even though Aadarsh asked Pratigya to tell him the truth, she didn’t and even convinced Aadarsh of not revealing it to anyone.

In the upcoming episode we will see Pratigya throwing away her mangalsutra which Meera catches. Seeing this and all the nonsense she has done, Krishna tells Pratigya that all this while she has seen his love, now she will see his hatred.

What will Krishna do now? Will Aadarsh tell him the truth? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

