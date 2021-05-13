‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Krishna burns Pratigya’s belongings

The unexpected is finally happening in Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll-starrer “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”. Amma Ji has very cleverly created a rift between the two, without anyone suspecting her of this.

In the recent episodes we saw that everyone is shocked to see Pratigya’s closeness with Aadarsh, and in fact she tells them that she loves Aadarsh. In a fit of rage, Krishna burns Pratigya’s belongings and even tries to remove the tattoo of her name from his wrist. Meera knew that he would hurt himself by doing this and stopped him.

Later, Krishna goes to Aadarsh’s house to meet Pratigya. But seeing her with Aadarsh he starts hitting him. They get involved in an ugly fight and it only stopped after Pratigya tells Krishna that she will kill herself if he did anything to Aadarsh.

Will Krishna let go of Pratigya so easily? Will he do as Pratigya had planned? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

Produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.