‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Krishna finds Pratigya with Aadarsh, creates a huge scene

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The lead character Pratigya and Krishna since the first season of their show “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya” have set major couple goals. Though it was a love-hate relationship for them in the beginning but Pratigya eventually fell in love with Krishna and they are now parents of two kids. Krishna never stopped calling her “Babu” and has stood by her through thick and thin, but looks like that is going to change now.

We recently told you that Pratigya has started to distance herself from Krishna because she wants to prepare him for the time she won’t be with them. After Amma Ji had locked her and Aadarsh in a room, everyone started to question her character, and Pratigya thought of it as a good plan to make Krishna hate her.

In the forthcoming episodes, we will see that Krishna is shocked to see Aadarsh and Pratigya together at the temple. He couldn’t control his anger and was about to hit Aadarsh, but Pratigya stopped him and yelled at him for being so aggressive. She accused him for everything and denied of being in love with him. Krishna is stunned by her behavior and throws her out of the house and leaves with Garv.

Later, Krishna burns Pratigya’s belongings and tries to remove the tattoo of her name from his wrist, but Meera stops him. Krishna gets drunk and goes to Aadarsh’s house where Pratigya was staying and gets involved in an ugly fight with Aadarsh. Pratigya then stops the fight by blackmailing Krishna that she will kill herself if he did anything to Adarsh.

What will Krishna do now? Will this create a huge rift between Krishna and Pratigya? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

