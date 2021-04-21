‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Krishna is safe, but is the family trying to get rid of Pratigya

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.web

Arhaan Behll and Pooja Gor’s “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” left the viewers shocked with its new promo the place Krishna is introduced useless by the physician. However right here’s some excellent news, he’s all protected and recovering nicely.

When Krishna was in jail, Balwant Tyagi hits him there and he leads to the hospital. Pratigya now needs Balwant to pay for this and calls up the police station that she needs to his arrest warrant very first thing. In the meantime, Krishna will get discharged however Komal insisted on taking him to a farmhouse the place he can breathe within the contemporary air.

All this whereas, Komal additionally realizes that Aadarsh likes her, however gained’t say something. Appears to be like like she is falling for him too.

Within the upcoming episode, we’ll see that Krishna’s mom plots in opposition to Pratigya and tries to poison her. Will Pratigya die? To know what occurs subsequent maintain watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

Produced underneath Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is being led by Pearl Gray because the showrunner, inventive producer and author. It options Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The present airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.