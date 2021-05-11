Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Krishna to fall in Sumitra’s trap!

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 now there are lots of drama happening after Pratigya got to know that she don’t have much time left to live and decides to bring someone in her place to Krishna and the kids life. Now Adarsh’s is also agrees to help Pratigya now it will be interesting to see what happens next.

In the current track it shown that Meera asks Krishna why he is not getting angry at Pratigya even after she is doing so many things to hurt him. Krishna praises Pratigya. Meera shares her plans to Krishna that how to convince Pratigya. Krishna gets happy. Garv says to Pratigya that this time he will listen to her words and he wont go to the picnic and winks at Meera. Shakti asks why Krishna isn’t here to have food. Meera says to everyone that he is angry and he shouted at her for no reasons. Komal asks Pratigya to take care of Krishna as she is his wife and it’s her responsibility. Adarsh also asks Pratigya to give food to Krishna. Pratigya puts food in the plate. Everyone gets happy then Pratigya gives it to Meera saying that they may calm Krishna’s anger but not hers. Krishna waits for Pratigya in his room but gets sad seeing Meera bringing food. Adarsh asks how to eat a particular dish. Pratigya sees Krishna is approaching her so she decides to feed the dish to Adarsh. Everyone gets shocked. Krishna will fights with Shakti for bad mouthing Pratigya. Sumitra asks Krishna why he is getting angry at everyone instead of Pratigya then she calls Pratigya a shameless person. Pratigya asks Sumitra to do her work and not to interfere here. Krishna warns Pratigya to not to talk or behave like that way towards any of his family member’s then leaves.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Adarsh and Pratigya will once again act cosy infront of everyone. Sumitra will say to Krishna that whatever happening between Adarsh and Pratigya is too much. Krishna will open Pratigya’s room door and see Adarsh and Pratigya there. Pratigya and Adarsh will look at Krishna.

Will Pratigya succeed separating herself from Krishna?

