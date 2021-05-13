Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Meera to take care of heart broken Krishna!

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

In viewers favorite show Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 so many drama happening after Pratigya decides to keep Krishna in a dark about her health condition and decides to separate herself from him. Now it will be interesting to see an Old Krishna when Pratigya succeeds in her plan.

In the current track it shown that Meera says to Krishna that today is the day when Lord Shiva and Parvati get married and its extra special because after hundred years once again the same day is coming and asks Krishna to ask Pratigya to does the Puja with him. Krishna refuses to ask Pratigya. Meera says that she will ask Sumitra to ask Pratigya. Sumitra reveals her plan to Shakti after hearing her plan Shakti praises Sumitra. Later Meera informs Krishna that Pratigya agreed to Sumitra and she has seen it from a far. Sumitra asks Pratigya to do this one last time for Krishna and the kids future. Krishna gets happy and gets ready then thanks Meera for helping him get Pratigya back and says that he will pray god to get her a husband as she wish. Meera thinks that Krishna is her only love and he is her god. Krishna gets surprised seeing the arrangements from their family members and they all goes to meet Pratigya. Shakti asks Sumitra whatever she is doing here will not separate Pratigya and Krishna but will bring them closer only. Sumitra smiles and asks him to wait. Krishna and everyone gets shocked seeing Pratigya and Adarsh holding hands together. Krishna asks Adarsh what is he think of himself and says that he considered him as his own brother and pushes him down and takes the stone to throw on Adarsh. Pratigya comes in between and asks Krishna to stop. Krishna gets furious and asks Pratigya what is she doing and is she know the importance of today’s day. Pratigya says that she knows and she decides to spend her life with Adarsh and that’s why she does the puja with him. Everyone gets shocked hearing Pratigya’s words.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that Krishna will question Pratigya why she is still wearing the mangalsutra which he made her wear. Pratigya will break the mangalsutra and will say that this suffocated her the most. Krishna will push Pratigya down. Krishna will say infront of everyone till now Pratigya saw his love for her but from now Pratigya will see Krishna’s hate for her. Pratigya and Krishna will look at eachother.

What will Pratigya do when she gets to know about Sumitra’s intention behind all this?

To know more about what’s happening in Your favorite shows Keep checking this space.