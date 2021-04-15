LATEST

‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Pratigya gets closer to the killer

The homicide case in “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is getting attention-grabbing by the day, and whereas Krishna and the household try their greatest to avoid wasting Garv, Pratigya is inching nearer to the killer.

Within the latest episode, we noticed that Krishna asks Pratigya to give up Balwant Tyagi’s case however she introduced that she is going to proceed with it and be sure that his son will get justice. Additionally, Komal and Sajjan Singh attempt to discover the forensic report in Pratigya’s workplace however sadly, they couldn’t.

Pratigya had hidden the reviews cleverly and he or she was shocked to know that the fingerprints are of a kid between the age of seven and 9. The subsequent day, Aadarsh tells her that he shall be becoming a member of her within the case as a junior assistant lawyer. Pratigya then informs him in regards to the forensic report consequence. She is now nervous that it was not a homicide however an accident, and Balwant received’t hear it.

Pratigya and Aadarsh plan to get the fingerprints of the youngsters in her home and neighboring space and inform them that it’s an exercise. They wished to match with the fingerprint with that of those within the forensic report.

Within the upcoming episode we’ll see that Krishna finds the forensic report and realized that Pratigya is looking for the killer. How will he cease Pratigya? Will Pratigya get to know that Garv brought about the accident? To know what occurs subsequent hold watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” options Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The present, which is being led by Pearl Gray because the showrunner, artistic producer and author, and produced below Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

