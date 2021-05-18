‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Pratigya gets to know about Amma ji’s plan

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Pratigya in “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” took a major step for her family after she was told that she is suffering from blood cancer. She made sure Krishna felt that there is something between her and Aadarsh and so he would leave her and marry someone else. And it worked. Her plan was successful as Krishna married Meera.

This whole thing was actually Amma ji’s plan. She was the one who started poisoning Pratigya and made the doctor say that she is suffering from blood cancer and has a few days to live.

But Pratigya figured it out. She got to know that Amma Ji was behind all this. And made a plan so that she confesses it. Well, she ensured Krishna was present while Amma Ji says it all and the truth was finally out. Krishna got to know why Pratigya was behaving the way she was.

But what about Meera now? Will Krishna also be with Meera? Or will Meera leave him because for her Krishna’s happiness matters the most? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

Produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer. It features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.