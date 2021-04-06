Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pratigya to get a challenge from Balwant – Tellyexpress

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Rajan Shahi’s Pratigya is most likely to go on a roller- coaster ride soon since the battle between Pratigya and Krishna will kickstart to save their son Garv. Unlike other remakes this show hold on to its original characters with a different plot. Krishna and Pratigya with their extended family is out on a new journey. However, soon history will repeat itself for them and the entire equations of relationships will change.

Currently the father inside Krishna is the front runner. He is trying his best to save his son Garv. He is also trying his best to hide stuff from his wife Pratigya and his entire family too. However, it seems like the truth is going to be revealed soon in front of the whole family including Pratigya.

In the current track of the show, Shakti does the unthinkable and the entire family gets shocked to know the reason behind it. He spills the beans about Chandan murder case and the involvement of Garv in this crime. Krishna loses his cool on him when he placed the picture of Garv on table to perform his last rites. On the other hand, Pratigya gets a challenge from Balwant to do an investigation against her own family members since he has doubts on them. Pratigya promises him to stand by the truth and her responsibility under any circumstances.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, despite of the various attempts by Krishna, Pratigya will get to know about the entire truth about accident as well.

Will Krishna be able to convince Pratigya to choose blood over promise? What will be the reaction of Pratigya after knowing the truth? Will Balwant come to know about Garv? What will be the reaction of Pratigya and how she’ll manage the situation. Will this turmoil of mind bring differences between Krishna and Pratigya?

