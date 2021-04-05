Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2: Pratigya to get into serious trouble – Tellyexpress

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

A show after having been splendid for years makes a comeback with the equal essence and flavours, it makes the audience touched and connected to it immediately. Well I can say, things are much similar in the case of Pratigya 2 which will air its first episode of the second season tonight on Star Bharat. The show is going to be produced by Directors Cut productions, meaning Mr Rajan Shahi. The show will have no major changes in terms of casting of the prominent characters. However the addition of new characters will happen as the show will progress with the storyline in the future Episodes.

The story line has Pratigya and Krishna who are happily married with two kids . While Pratigya had a career of her own and its job to find out the criminals, Krishna is also employed under some of his personal work. However currently the father inside Krishna is being the front runner and making him do stuffs and also he is hiding everything from Pratigya. However, it seems like truth is going to reveal soon.

In tonight’s episode the audience will get to see Shakti will come to know the actual story behind the murder case of Chandan. He will be shocked to know about it and then will make fun as Pratigya will be shocked to know about this. On the other hand, Pratigya will meet with an accident on her way to school. Later, Krishna takes care of an injured Pratigya. Pratigya will come to know about Radhe being the one who came to the police station to surrender and then got married. Adarsh tries to impress Komal but she refuses.

Will Krishna be able to convince Pratigya? What will be the reaction of Pratigya after knowing the truth? Will Balwant come to know about the real intensity and it’s just for the sake of a new villain entry.

What will be the reaction of Pratigya and how she’ll manage the situation. Will this turmoil of mind bring differences between the love birds?

