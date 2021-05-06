ENTERTAINMENT

‘Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2’: Pratigya wants to reveal the truth to Krishna

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” is keeping the audience hooked with new twists and turns introduced in the recent track. Pratigya has managed to keep her illness a secret from Krishna, but Aadarsh realises something is wrong and questions her about it.

Meanwhile, Amma Ji gets to know that Komal is in love with Aadarsh and wants to get rid of him from her family. When she finds Aadarsh and Pratigya talking in a room, she very cleverly locked it from the outside so that the family will question them about it.

And the expected happened, the whole Thakur family questions Pratigya’s character. In fact, Komal raises her hand at her, but Krishna takes a stand for Pratigya and fights with the family for talking ill about her. Seeing this, Pratigya decides to tell him the truth about her illness but Amma ji stops her and says that she needs to be strong and should plan something so that Krishna starts to hate her.

What will Pratigya do? Will she share the truth with Krishna? Will Aadarsh reveal the truth? Will Amma ji’s plan work? To know what happens next keep watching “Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2”.

“Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2” features Arhaan Behll, Pooja Gor, Anupam Shyam, Chetan Hansraj, Sachal Tyagi, Parvati Sehgal and Aalika Sheikh. The show, which is being led by Pearl Grey as the showrunner, creative producer and writer, and produced under Rajan Shahi’s banner Director’s Kut Productions, airs on Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.

