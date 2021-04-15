Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Adarsh ​​to help Pratigya to find the kid behind Balwant’s son’s murder

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

When Singh’s thinks they destroyed the proof, Pratigya finds the reality nearly. Will Singh’s get to find out about Pratigya’s plan?

Within the present monitor Krishna asks for Pratigya’s forgiveness. When Pratigya tries to depart the lavatory, Krishna opens the bathe then each Pratigya and Krishna find yourself sharing a romantic second. Komal and Sajjan burns the report. In night time when Pratigya goes to carry water from her room she see somebody and wonders who it’s. Balwant males tells Balwant that he can’t capable of finding the report and asks him to forgive him.

Pratigya takes the actual report and thinks learn how to conceal the actual report in order that Balwant males is not going to discover it. Pratigya opens the report and discover that the finger ideas belongs to a 7 to 9 12 months outdated child. Pratigya realizes it’s not a homicide however accident. She worries about Balwant’s response of what he do to the child. Krishna tells his father that he gave three crores to the blackmailer. Shakti asks Samar if he hid the cash in secure place or not. Samar says he hid it within the cabinet and asks Shakti to not fear.

Krishna’s mother teases Krishna when he asks Pratigya’s whereabouts. Servant tells Krishna that Pratigya went to the temple. On the street Adarsh save Pratigya and asks the place is her focus is? Pratigya asks Adarsh what he’s doing right here. Adarsh tells that he’s going to work below Pratigya and he’s happy with it. He additionally says they collectively will discover the assassin of Balwant’s son. Pratigya tells Adarsh it’s an accident and explains what she finds out via the forensic report.

When Shakti and Samar finds the bag of their room is empty they each argues with one another. Sajjan thanks Kesar for telling him the reality about Shakti and Samar. Later Pratigya get an concept learn how to discover who the child is and explains Adarsh her plan. Pratigya and Adarsh see the children taking part in outdoors the Singh’s home and asks them to do a hand portray as a result of right this moment is Adarsh’s birthday and he desires to spend time with the. All the children agrees and goes to the backyard space.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that Krishna will discover the actual report. Kiri will clarify the forensic report back to Krishna. Krishna will ask Kirti what the children are doing within the backyard space. Kirti will inform Krishna they’re doing hand portray. Krishna will find out about Pratigya’s plan.

How will Krishna cease Pratigya from discovering out the reality?

Will Pratigya capable of finding the child?

