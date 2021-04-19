Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Balwant to kill Krishna?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

In viewer’s favorite present ‘Pratigya 2’ Shakti reveals the reality to Pratigya. Later Pratigya fails to make her members of the family perceive what they’re doing is improper. How Pratigya goes to make the Singh’s perceive?

Within the present observe it proven that Shakti tells Pratigya that Garv is the one who behind no matter occurred to Balwant’s son. Pratigya feels betrayed understanding that everybody disguise her the reality from her. She questions Krishna why he disguise it from her. Pratigya recollects the moments every time Krishna does one thing suspicious and cries. Krishna tells Pratigya that no matter he did is barely to guard Garv. Komal says that she respect Pratigya loads however everybody is aware of on this household that Pratigya will solely care about what is true and improper. Komal says from now onwards no matter they’re doing to guard Garv is true and different issues are improper.

Sajjan asks why Garv select to inform the reality to Krishna however to not Pratigya. Then asks her to let him do what he wish to defend Garv from Balwant. Pratigya tells Krishna that they should educate good values to their youngsters and asks everybody to know what occurred with Garv is occurred however all of them made him imagine that he did one thing improper by destroying the proofs. Then she tells everybody that regulation is not going to punish Garv.

Sajjan asks her to go away the case and cease instructing them what to do. Pratigya asks everybody how lengthy they’ll disguise this from Balwant sooner or later Balwant will get to know. Krishna asks how Balwant will learn about Garv. Pratigya decides to inform the reality to Police station and asks Garv to belief her. Sajjan factors at her the gun, Komal locks the door and asks Pratigya to hear what Sajjan is saying.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that Police will arrest Krishna. Komal will slap Pratigya. Police will tie Krishna’s hand behind the jail. Krishna will ask police what they’re doing. Balwant will come to jail.

What’s Balwant planning on doing to Krishna?

Who’s going to rescue Krishna?

To know extra about what’s taking place in your favorite reveals Hold checking this area.