Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Spoiler: Krishna to get threatening calls for Garv?

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist

History is repeating itself but this time the purpose and the requirement is somewhere that makes sense. Something similar is happening in the life of Krishna and Pratigya. Nine years ago Krishna left the path of gangster on the request of his wife Pratigya, not only him but his entire family including his father, mother and also his elder brother Shakti became a gentleman. However circumstances led them back to the same place from where they changed their way.

Balwant Singh who is not ready to leave a single piece of evidence and clues to find out the murder of his son is now doubtful about Singh family. Krishna on the other hand is aware about his nature hence he is also not leaving any chance to protect his son and his family as well. However, Pratigya is still clueless about the entire thing. Now the family is also going to join Krishna in keeping this open secret hidden from Pratigya.

In the current track of the show, the entire truth about Garv is out in front of the whole family. Apart from Pratigya everyone knows about the alleged murder case which is nothing but an unfortunate case of accident. Sajjan Singh understands the gravity of the situation and even after supporting Pratigya morally for her righteousness, he says to everyone to hide the matter from Pratigya. On the other hand, Pratigya is also near to know the truth as she is walking on the right path by trying to know the mystery of Radhe. Kirti protested against the mutual decision of hiding the entire matter from Pratigya. However Garv pleads to her that he doesn’t want to go to jail but wants to stay with his family in this house. They all are trying to behave normally with Pratigya while she is happy to see her family being together.

In the upcoming episodes, Pratigya will take help from Adarsh for CCTV footage. While Sajjan will suggest Krishna to wipe off all the evidence of meeting Radhe immediately. Later, Krishna will get a threatening call from some unknown person claiming that they know about Garv being the murderer of Chandan.

What will happen to them? Will Pratigya be able to understand the mindset of Krishna and family? Will Krishna be able to save his son and others or will he have to become the old self of Krishna Thakur?

To know more keep watching Pratigya 2.

